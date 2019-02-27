Work, Work, Work! Rihanna Spends Over $34 Million Of Her Own Money To Help Fund Her LVMH Project

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Less than a month ago, there were rumors surrounding Rihanna launching a secret brand with European fashion conglomerate LVMH. The Bajan superstar was seen out and about on several occasions wearing sunglasses that say “Fenty” etched into the side. Well, according to Business of Fashion, the partnership is well underway, and RiRi herself put up over $34 million dollars to help with funding.
The project, entitled “Project Loud France,” named in honor of Rihanna’s fifth studio album, Loud, doesn’t have a launch date but is currently in the works. Rih will own a 49.99% share with LVMH being the majority shareholder at 50.01%, investing approximately $36 million. The secret project is registered to the same LVMH fashion group, which houses iconic brands including Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Celine and Marc Jacobs.
“LVMH certainly knows what they're doing,” luxury analyst Mario Ortelli tells BoF. “They have one of the best platforms in the world in terms of design, marketing, distribution, supply chain. That’s why they’ll make the bet. But whether it succeeds will depend on execution.”
While we’re excited that RiRi and LVMH have the ball rolling, fans are still wondering when the bad gal will be releasing new music. Loud was an iconic time in Rih’s career. It was her first number-one album, and she took it up a notch debuting bold red hair wearing flirtatious outfits in her “Only Girl in the World” video.
There’s still no word on what the brand will officially be called. But we’re excited to see if the new venture will be connected to Rih's long-awaited upcoming album.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS