Work, Work, Work! Rihanna Spends Over $34 Million Of Her Own Money To Help Fund Her LVMH Project

Less than a month ago, there were rumors surrounding Rihanna launching a secret brand with European fashion conglomerate LVMH. The Bajan superstar was seen out and about on several occasions wearing sunglasses that say “Fenty” etched into the side. Well, according to Business of Fashion, the partnership is well underway, and RiRi herself put up over $34 million dollars to help with funding.

The project, entitled “Project Loud France,” named in honor of Rihanna’s fifth studio album, Loud, doesn’t have a launch date but is currently in the works. Rih will own a 49.99% share with LVMH being the majority shareholder at 50.01%, investing approximately $36 million. The secret project is registered to the same LVMH fashion group, which houses iconic brands including Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Celine and Marc Jacobs.