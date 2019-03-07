Quincy Brown Gets Into The Family Business of Modeling And Talks To The Ladies Of 'The Real' About His Late Mom

Quincy Brown has been taking after his late mother, Kim Porter, and making a name for himself in the fashion industry. The 27-year-old actor and model is the new face of Christian Louboutin's #RunLoubiRun campaign and has become a fixture sitting front row at shows during Milan Fashion Week. Most recently, he appeared on an episode of The Real sporting a chic maroon and navy blue suit. See below.

Looking like eye candy as per usual, Quincy wore a maroon, silk blazer with navy and maroon striped pants by Selected Homme along with a simple white button-down where his gold chain engraved with a photo of his late mother and grandmother are on display. His look was finessed with a pair of maroon-colored Christian Louboutin shoe boots, his go-to shoe brand that he has an exclusive partnership with. Quincy sat down with hosts Tamera Mowry, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon and Loni Love telling them that he and his family are actually doing very well despite losing his mom four months ago. As the eldest of the Porter-Combs family, he says, “I’m like the rock of my family, and now that I’m back from filming, everyone is doing really well.”

His chic and very luxe look was styled by Avon Dorsey, who says, "I wanted to dress him in an ensemble that reflected his youthfulness and sophistication, without doing too much." He also said that Quincy loves to wear a sleek look, saying, "Quincy loves a clean and sleek look and he’s not afraid to take risks with color, patterns or prints. I instantly knew that Selected Homme’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection was the way to go.” We can't wait to see what Quincy is up to next. You may shop a similar look here.

Written by Tira Urquhart