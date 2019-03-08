Jordyn Woods Makes Her Triumphant Return To Instagram With A Stunning New Haircut

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
After weeks of turmoil, Jordyn Woods finally made her return to social media.
The 21 year old shut Instagram down debuting a new 'do.
Woods set social media on fire, pairing a sleek bob cut with a deep side part.
The Instagram sensation dropped gems of wisdom while showcasing her new look. "If you’re reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday," she wrote.
Woods was dragged into a middle of a love triangle with her bestie, Kylie Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian and her on-again off-again Tristan Thompson. She appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, where she set the record straight about whether or not she was romantically involved with the Cleveland Cavaliers baller.
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AHA)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS