Copy Cat: Kim Kardashian Gets Called Out For Wearing The Same Sheer Alaia Catsuit That Naomi Campbell Wore On A 1991 Runway

Kim Kardashian is known for taking risks when it comes to fashion and this time was no different. The reality mogul was seen out in Paris during Fashion Week leaving very little to the imagination, in a vintage sheer black and velvet catsuit by the late iconic designer Azzedine Alaïa. See the sultry photos below.

The reality star poured her curves into the iconic unitard with a pair of pvc Yeezy heels and a beret adding a Parisian flair. Very different from supermodel veteran Naomi Campbell, who originally debuted the Alaïa catsuit on the runway back in fall 1991 during Paris fashion week. See Naomi serving on the catwalk below.

Naomi Campbell Azzedine Alaïa Runway 1991 (Photo: Guy Marineau/Condé Nast via Getty Images















Now, folks thought Kim looked good in the designer ensemble, however, were up in arms because the 38-year-old wife to Kanye West failed to mention Naomi or the late designer when posting a collage of photos to Instagram. Wearing an iconic piece of fashion history, some felt that Kim should've paid homage to the OG supermodel. We’re not sure how Naomi feels about Kim showing up in the iconic look she wore more than 25-years-ago. But, we’re pretty sure FashionNova will be knocking it off in a week!

Written by BET Staff