Young Thug Was Photographed Wearing The 'Blackface Sweater' At The Center Of The Gucci Controversy

The conversation around blackface and the controversial history of it in America has swept everything from politics and even fashion.
Several luxury brands have released bigoted and insensitive items including Gucci for their black and red “Balaclava” turtleneck that resembled blackface.
The luxury fashion house issued an apology and promptly removed the sweater, however, Atlanta rapper Young Thug managed to get his hands on one and was recently seen in the studio wearing the controversial sweater.
T.I., Soulja Boy, 50 Cent and Spike Lee are a few of the celebrities who felt that the sweater was offensive and could even be deemed as racist, calling for Black people to boycott the luxury Italian brand.
Floyd Mayweather, however, feels otherwise and has decided that he will not stop wearing the brand. He’s also accusing celebrities boycotting the brand of being guilty of "fake advocacy."
Gucci made strides to correct their mistake by holding a summit focused on diversity and cultural sensitivity hosted by Dapper Dan at his Harlem atelier. Releasing a statement afterward saying, “We accept full accountability for this incident, which has exposed shortfalls in our ongoing strategic approach to embedding diversity and inclusion in both our organization and in our activities. I am particularly grateful to Dapper Dan for the role he has played in bringing community leaders together to offer us their counsel at this time.”
Young Thug hasn’t commented, but it seems as though he hasn’t joined his fellow rappers in boycotting the brand.
