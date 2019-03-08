Young Thug Was Photographed Wearing The 'Blackface Sweater' At The Center Of The Gucci Controversy

The conversation around blackface and the controversial history of it in America has swept everything from politics and even fashion.

Several luxury brands have released bigoted and insensitive items including Gucci for their black and red “Balaclava” turtleneck that resembled blackface.

The luxury fashion house issued an apology and promptly removed the sweater, however, Atlanta rapper Young Thug managed to get his hands on one and was recently seen in the studio wearing the controversial sweater.