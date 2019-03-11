Look At Me! Khloe Kardashian Shows Up To Bestie Malika's Vegas B-Day Hellbent On Showing Off Her Revenge Body

The nude fishnet two-piece ensemble is by LaQuan Smith.

Published 23 hours ago

Heartbroken where?

After publicly breaking it off with the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, for his alleged cheating ways, Khloe Kardashian was recently spotted partying it up in “Sin City,” and her barely there fashion was complete mood!

While celebrating her ride-or-die besties Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray’s 36th birthday in Las Vegas, the 34-year-old mother of one flaunted major curves in this nude LaQuan Smith outfit from the brand’s SS18 collection.

The nude, netted ensemble left little to the imagination, as it perfectly accentuated her curves. 

Eat-your-heart-out attire? Maybe.

We surely wonder if Tristan is ready to get that old thang back, because KoKo is clearly giving him something to envy.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

