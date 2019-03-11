Spring Break! Tammy Rivera And Her Impossibly Tiny Waistline Take Mexico In A White Bikini And $4K In Chanel Accessories

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Sheesh, Waka Flocka Flame’s BAE is heating up the ‘gram with beachwear hotter than the sand, and yes, we’ve got the deets.
Flame! See how Mrs. Tammy Rivera Malphurs gave us all the feels in her recent vacation 'fit!
Servin’ bawdy for days while on vacay, the 32-year-old reality star showed plenty of curves in a sexy white bikini from her swimsuit collection, T Rivera.
While flawlessly lounging in a cabana, Tammy chose to accessorize her beach-side slay with a striped throw, Chanel accessories and, of course, her massive diamond wedding ring!
Keep scrolling to see an up-close look at the “Only One” singer’s accessories, which includes a Chanel belt, glasses, and earrings that retail for $3,950!
Come through, Tammy! Issa look.
(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS