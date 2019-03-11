Spring Break! Tammy Rivera And Her Impossibly Tiny Waistline Take Mexico In A White Bikini And $4K In Chanel Accessories

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 05: Tammy Rivera attends Tammy Rivera + Jim Jones Birthday Celebration at Gold Room on August 5, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Waka Flocka's wife is hotter than ever!

Sheesh, Waka Flocka Flame’s BAE is heating up the ‘gram with beachwear hotter than the sand, and yes, we’ve got the deets.

Flame! See how Mrs. Tammy Rivera Malphurs gave us all the feels in her recent vacation 'fit!

Servin’ bawdy for days while on vacay, the 32-year-old reality star showed plenty of curves in a sexy white bikini from her swimsuit collection, T Rivera

While flawlessly lounging in a cabana, Tammy chose to accessorize her beach-side slay with a striped throw, Chanel accessories and, of course, her massive diamond wedding ring

Keep scrolling to see an up-close look at the “Only One” singer’s accessories, which includes a Chanel belt, glasses, and earrings that retail for $3,950!

Spring-Summer 2019 Chanel Belt ($2,000)
(Photo: Chanel.com)
Chanel Round Glasses ($975)
(Photo: Chanel.com)
Chanel Earrings ($975)
(Photo: Chanel.com)

Come through, Tammy! Issa look.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

