Work It! Evelyn Lozada Takes Over For Rihanna As A Model For Savage x Fenty

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand is one of the top-selling lingerie brands of 2018, and Evelyn Lozada may have signed on to promote it.
The Basketball Wives star posted a photo on Instagram, and fans can't help but drool over the sultry picture.
See the sexy photo below.
Rihanna changed the lingerie game forever by launching Savage x Fenty. Her body-inclusive line featured plus-size and pregnant models on the runway for her September 2018 show.
Evelyn wore a black sheer jumpsuit ($74) called Marabou from the latest Savage x Fenty collection and posted a photo promoting the brand, with the caption reading: “Marabou Jumpsuit in Caviar.”
The 43-year-old reality star and entrepreneur is definitely serving in this look. We can’t wait to see what she is up to next.
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS