Work It! Evelyn Lozada Takes Over For Rihanna As A Model For Savage x Fenty

The "Basketball Wives LA" star is flaunting major bawdy!

Published 10 hours ago

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand is one of the top-selling lingerie brands of 2018, and Evelyn Lozada may have signed on to promote it. 

The Basketball Wives star posted a photo on Instagram, and fans can't help but drool over the sultry picture. 

See the sexy photo below. 

Rihanna changed the lingerie game forever by launching Savage x Fenty. Her body-inclusive line featured plus-size and pregnant models on the runway for her September 2018 show. 

Evelyn wore a black sheer jumpsuit ($74) called Marabou from the latest Savage x Fenty collection and posted a photo promoting the brand, with the caption reading: “Marabou Jumpsuit in Caviar.”

The 43-year-old reality star and entrepreneur is definitely serving in this look. We can’t wait to see what she is up to next. 

Written by BET Staff

