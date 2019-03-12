Porsha Williams Launches A Clothing Line Of Skin-Tight Dresses That She Can Wear During And After Pregnancy

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
RHOA star Porsha Williams has been one busy woman. In addition to her hair line and awaiting the arrival of baby P.J., the sassy mama-to-be has launched a clothing line to add to her growing empire.
The 37-year-old radio host partnered with LA-based fashion brand MinxStar to release an inclusive line of clothing for women of all shapes and sizes.
Take a look at the stunning photos below:
Just after hosting a star-studded baby shower, the Real Housewives star has a lot to celebrate.
On Sunday, Porsha shared the news on Instagram, saying, "I'm so blessed to announce my new clothing line with MinxStar! Having a hand in helping my beautiful queens slay the fashion game day-in and day-out is something I am so excited about creating."
Porsha and MinxStar offer an array of designs, regardless of size or body type, including a range of knit midi-bodycon dresses, denim, faux fur and party dresses. So, she can actually slay in the styles during her pregnancy and afterward.
Prices range from $35 for a blouse and upward to $59 for a jacket.
Cheers to Porsha for launching an affordable and size-inclusive line. It looks like this Georgia peach is definitely getting her coins up before baby P.J. arrives.
The full collection is available now on MinxStar.
(Photo: MinxStar)
