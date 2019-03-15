Louis Vuitton Makes The Decision To Remove Virgil Abloh’s Michael Jackson Collection From Stores

After the premiere of Leaving Neverland, an HBO documentary where two men recount their alleged abuse by music legend Michael Jackson, some radio stations have chosen to cease playing his iconic music.

Now, clothing inspired by the "King of Pop" is also being removed from shelves.

Recently, news surfaced that Louis Vuitton would be pulling Michael Jackson-inspired clothing from their new collection created by Virgil Abloh.

Talk about shocking!

"I am aware that in light of this documentary the show has caused emotional reactions,” Abloh shared with WWD on Thursday (March 14). “I strictly condemn any form of child abuse, violence or infringement against any human rights.”

Michael Burke, Vuitton’s chairman and chief executive officer added, “We find the allegations in the documentary deeply troubling and disturbing. Child safety and welfare is of the utmost importance to Louis Vuitton. We are fully committed to advocating this cause.”

FYI: The Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019 show was presented in Paris this January and was filled with clothes that were created to honor the late pop star's iconic fashion choices. At the time Virgil called Michael Jackson “the most important person in innovating menswear ever.”