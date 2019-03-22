Toya Wright Serves Major Bawdy In A Neon Green Catsuit And Balenciaga Belt Bag

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 27: Antonia 'Toya' Wright attends the All Black Affair at Compound on October 27, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Toya Wright was looking just right in her head-to-toe neon green ensemble. The reality star helped us get ready for spring in her neon vibes that she snatched up from Luxekill, owned by Raekwon Johnson.

We think the color looks great on her skin, and she obviously thinks so too because she took a few flicks for the gram wearing the bright color.

Check out her 'fit below.

Neon vibes.

If you love this getup, we found the bag and sneakers for you to replicate the look!

BALENCIAGA Graffiti Souvenir Leather Belt Bag
BALENCIAGA Graffiti Souvenir Leather Belt Bag
(Photo: nordstrom.com)
NIKE Presto Extreme Casual Shoes
NIKE Presto Extreme Casual Shoes
(Photo: finishline.com)

Will you be copping this look?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

