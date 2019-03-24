Keke Palmer Hilariously Drags Her Own Red Carpet Look And The Internet Is Applauding

Usually when there’s a dragging going on via social media, it’s one or a group of people against another. This time though, we’ve discovered the rare occasion of a celebrity ridiculing themselves.

Keke Palmer, who is usually on-point when it comes to slaying a red carpet, highlighted an instance where she admits she may have fallen short. In 2016, the actress/singer attended San Diego’s Comic-Con and, according to her, got flamed by a bunch of her Instagram followers. It isn’t certain why, three years later, Palmer decided to relive the look and flame her own ensemble, but she did and didn’t hold back.

“CHILLEEEEEE it’s time for me to go in on myself because whatttt in the Mortal Kombat, female Goro is going ON!!” she captioned an Instagram post showing her in the questionable fit. “The outfit I’m not COMPLETELY upset with (SOMEBODY SAID IM WEARING FIVE OUTFITS AT ONCE HAHAHAHAHAHA), at this time I was super over wigs and my hair hadn’t grown back yet, I’ve always been different, and loved that about myself but chieffff this wasn’t it. Somebody said you’re going to Comicon and I took it to HEART. I turned into a CHARACTER okay hahahahahahahahaha omg.”

Keke also added a relatable tidbit about how our taste in certain styles can change so fast. “So funny how what we like changes so drastically in so little time hahaha the red carpet never lets you forget,” she continued. “I still love myself tho, abs was on fleek and confidence always on 100000000! Goodbye #SagMoonStrong.”

Aside from this being hilarious, girl, we totally get it. We’re all certainly not always on-point when it comes to picking out the perfect fit for an occasion. Plus it was Comic-Con. It’s doubtful anyone was wearing something normal.

See Keke Palmer’s funny IG post below.