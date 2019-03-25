Woah, Mama! Duchess Meghan Markle’s Maternity Wardrobe Costs Over $600K

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 5: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a reception to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on March 5, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A wardrobe fit for a princess.

Published Yesterday

Duchess Meghan Markle’s maternity wardrobe is one for the books.

While most women don’t put too much thought and money into their maternity clothes because they might not wear it again, Duchess Meghan Markle has a maternity wardrobe worth a small fortune.

According to Marie Claire, fashion site Love the Sales has added up 75 of Meghan’s looks worn since her pregnancy announcement in September of last year, and the 37-year-old former actress has worn designer outfits and jewelry worth more than $600,000. Yassss, your royal highness. 

While most pregnant women hope they can buy a couple of comfortable items that will last through their third trimester, the Duchess recently attended the Commonwealth Day service (March 11) wearing a look worth $5,400. The 8-month-pregnant mom-to-be wore an eye-catching Victoria Beckham printed midi dress ($2,192), matching Victoria Beckham heels ($742) paired with a clutch ($1,969) and an Amanda Wakeley coat ($1,190); not including the cost of her chic hat and diamond jewelry.

See the royalty below.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
(Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Love the Sales also has insights surrounding Meghan’s most-liked photos online, which was the black Givenchy gown she wore to the Britain 2018 Fashion Awards, earning her 356,000 likes. 

The Duchess has become quite the fashion icon, breaking all of the royal rules when it comes to wardrobe. She's worn skirts above the knee, and all-black outfits. The Queen may not like it, but we are loving it. 

during The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England.
(Photo: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images)

As we can see, the “Meghan Markle effect” is still in full swing, with brands like J. Crew, Katherine Gee and Outland Denim selling out and quadrupling the number of searches since the Duchess has been seen wearing their brands.

We can’t wait to see the royal bundle of joy, we know that there will surely be a “Royal baby effect."

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

