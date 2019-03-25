Woah, Mama! Duchess Meghan Markle’s Maternity Wardrobe Costs Over $600K

Duchess Meghan Markle’s maternity wardrobe is one for the books.

While most women don’t put too much thought and money into their maternity clothes because they might not wear it again, Duchess Meghan Markle has a maternity wardrobe worth a small fortune.

According to Marie Claire, fashion site Love the Sales has added up 75 of Meghan’s looks worn since her pregnancy announcement in September of last year, and the 37-year-old former actress has worn designer outfits and jewelry worth more than $600,000. Yassss, your royal highness.

While most pregnant women hope they can buy a couple of comfortable items that will last through their third trimester, the Duchess recently attended the Commonwealth Day service (March 11) wearing a look worth $5,400. The 8-month-pregnant mom-to-be wore an eye-catching Victoria Beckham printed midi dress ($2,192), matching Victoria Beckham heels ($742) paired with a clutch ($1,969) and an Amanda Wakeley coat ($1,190); not including the cost of her chic hat and diamond jewelry.

See the royalty below.