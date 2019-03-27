Daddy Dearest! Tristan Thompson Wears Sneakers With True And Prince's Names Printed For The World To See

Tristan Thompson is displaying his love for his doting children in the most endearing way possible: on the basketball court. The 28-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers center played against the Boston Celtics Tuesday evening (March 26) in a custom pair of Nike LeBron Zoom sneakers ($150). The purple sneakers feature the names of his 11-month-old daughter, True, with Khloé Kardashian, and his 2-year-old son, Prince, with model Jordan Craig. It also features his younger brother's name, Amari, written across the front. See below.

The custom Nikes highlight his support for epilepsy sufferers, which includes his younger brother. Tristan posted the photo on Instagram with the caption, “Today’s a special day for me and these kicks are very special to me. #MyMotivation.” After the controversial cheating scandal involving Tristan and Kylie Jenner’s bestie, Jordyn Woods, Khloé took to Twitter to blame Jordyn for breaking up her family. Although she’s since retracted her comments, the 34-year-old reality star has come to the defense of Tristan several times calling him a “good dad.” Well, on March 14, she tweeted photos of baby True wearing a T-shirt that read, “wish you were here,” which had fans speculating that Tristan isn't very present in True’s life.

We can't speak to him on daddy duty because the last time Tristan posted a photo with his children was back in June of 2018. But perhaps these sneakers are his way to silence the haters who feel otherwise.

Written by BET Staff