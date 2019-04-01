Justin Bieber Gets Dragged For Using A Photo Of The Late Kim Porter To Promote His Clothing Line

Justin Bieber found himself in a whirlwind of backlash for using a #TBT image to promote his clothing line, Drew House. The pop-star decided to re-post a photo that Diddy shared of him and his late ex, Kim Porter, to promote his Drew House clothing line. Justin captioned the photo: “@drewhouse #diddyfordrewhouse @diddy KP YOU WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED FOR THE STUNNING WOMAN YOU WERE INSIDE AND OUT..”

P Diddy originally shared the photo of him and the late Kim Porter on Instagram, Saturday (March 30). His caption read, “This picture will go down in history as the first time I said she was MINE!!!! AND THE FIRST TIME I TOLD HER I LOVE HER, little did I know I was hers.” Well, Justin's fans quickly put him in his place for using Diddy’s heartfelt photo to promote his clothing brand. See a few of the comments below.

Justin apologized for the image and defended himself on Instagram saying, “I didn’t realize it was a photo of Diddy mourning KP, but I totally respect that, but I also respect how sick of a photo that is! It’s okay to appreciate art. Photographs are art and he happens to be wearing an identical outfit of my clothing line and I thought it was really cool.”

Although Justin’s Drew House collection does resemble Diddy’s throwback outfit, using his image was not a smart business strategy.

Written by BET Staff