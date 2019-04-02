Dwyane Wade And Kawhi Leonard Pay Tribute To Nipsey Hussle With Handwritten Sneakers

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
The sudden death of California native rapper Nipsey Hussle left many fans' hearts shattered.
When the news broke on Sunday afternoon that the "Double Up" rapper was fatally shot outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles' Hyde Park neighborhood, the internet erupted with fans and celebrity admirers sharing their condolences.
Obviously, the 33-year-old rapper made quite an impression with his music while using his success to have a strong impact on his community.
Amongst the countless social media posts, some decided to take to fashion to commemorate the fallen rapper. NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Kawhi Leonard took to the courts wearing sneakers to honor the late rap star.
During last night's game against the Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors’ star Kawhi Leonard was spotted wearing a pair of sneakers with a written tribute to his close friend.
See the bright blue New Balance sneakers Kawhi wrote "ip" after the brand's "N" along with the words "RIP" and “All money in” on the sole in reference to the record label Nipsey founded in 2010.
While playing the Boston Celtics last night, Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade sported a pair of Li-Ning "Way of Wade 7s" sneakers with the marker-written message: “Nipsey Hussle, Rest in Heaven.”
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Clippers also paid their respects with a tribute before tipoff, along with a custom “Hussle” jersey created by player Montrezl Harrell and “Money Making NIP” sneakers worn by player Lou Williams.
It is without a doubt that the philanthropist left a lasting impression with those who were privileged enough to meet him and those who continue to appreciate his music.
Rest well in paradise, Ermias Asghedom (best known as Nipsey Hussle)!
(Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Warner Music)
