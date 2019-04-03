How Does She Do It? Rihanna Slays The Universe In Sexy, Bright Yellow Mini Dress

London, UNITED KINGDOM - Superstar singer and the Barbadian beauty Rihanna leaving her Fenty Beauty Launch in Soho, London at 3.45am. 'RIRI' looked stunning wearing a bright yellow dress with a matching yellow clutch bag and high heels. Rihanna who launched her makeup brand Fenty in 2017 has recently caused some controversy after the brand was forced to pull their latest product â Geisha Chicâ from its lineup amidst a backlash after fans accused the brand of glamorizing 'racism'.

How Does She Do It? Rihanna Slays The Universe In Sexy, Bright Yellow Mini Dress

We're bowing down! We're actually just staying down.

Published Yesterday

In case you didn’t get the memo, there's nothing mellow about Rihanna slaying in yellow!

Last night in London, the 31-year-old "Wild Thoughts" singer was spotted partying it up in a stunning jewel-toned, yellow, off-the-shoulder satin dress with a mini suede tote by Medea, a pair of sunglasses from her Fenty collection and matching canary-colored heels that effortlessly had her glowing like Fenty Beauty's “Killawatt” highlighter.

(Photo: BACKGRID)

Speaking of Fenty Beauty, it turns out RiRi was actually celebrating the launch of her new "Sun Stalkr" bronzer with an invite-only event held for influencers. 

Going off the series of social media posts, we’d say the event went without a hitch as some of your favorite Instagram influencers enjoyed a night of trying new products, posing for photos with Rih, playing beer pong and even singing karaoke!

See some of the moments that made the party lit below:

Beer pong, karaoke and dancing? Oh, my!
Wayment! Did Rih just drop a few lines of City Girls' "Act Up" with a money gun in her hand?
Oh, and more karaoke!
Attendees even left with Fenty Beauty swag bags!

We're so jealous! How did our invite get lost in the mail? *facepalm*

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: BACKGRID)

