Move Over, Kanye! Beyoncé Announces Historic New Partnership With Adidas

Who runs the world? Beyoncé does!

The superstar and longtime entrepreneur just announced her latest venture. She’s joined forces with mega sports brand Adidas for a historic partnership to relaunch her iconic athleisure brand, Ivy Park.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” said Beyoncé in a press release from Adidas. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

The athleisure brand originally launched back in 2016 with an exclusive partnership at Topshop. However, Bey and her team severed all ties with the retailer once the owner, Sir Phillip Greene, was plagued by multiple scandals, including sexual assault allegations.

The line will feature new products such as performance and lifestyle pieces. The Adidas family already has Kanye’s Yeezy brand under their umbrella, so working with the biggest superstar in the world will definitely bring their brand to another level.

“As the creator sports brand, Adidas challenges the status quo and pushes the limits of creativity through its open source approach. Beyoncé is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators,” said Eric Liedtke, executive board member of Global Brands, Adidas .

There is no official re-launch date, but we're sure the BeyHive will have their coins ready for it.