Columbian Social Media Influencer Jenny Ambuila Gets Arrested For Fraud In A Money-Laundering Probe

Influencer culture has definitely morphed people’s perceptions of the world. Scrolling down social media, you can catch a plethora of girls embarking on extravagant vacations, sporting designer duds and boasting about their material possessions. This lifestyle seems like a fairytale that’s attainable by any girl even though most of these girls seemingly come from affluent families. Colombian influencer Jenny Ambuila was one of those girls.

The Miami-based 26-year-old was living the good life: taking trips, purchasing expensive cars, wearing designer brands with the logos plastered all over each item and even captioning her photos #richkids. But just like the college bribery scandal kids flaunting their college life as if they earned it, Jenny was flaunting possessions that screamed fraud, and the authorities caught onto it.

According to The New York Post and The Daily Mail, Jenny is facing money-laundering charges because investigators found that she was a part of a corruption case involving the Columbian port that her father works out of.

Jenny’s father, Omar Ambuila, was being bribed millions of dollar in order to allow untaxed goods into Columbia while working as a mid-level customs officer at the port of Buenaventura. Now, both Jenny’s mother, Elba Chara, and her father are being held by authorities while Jenny is on house arrest after they were busted on their Colombian vacation.

How is Jenny involved in all of this? Well, some of the money received was used to pay for her University of Miami tuition as well as her sports cars and designer shopping sprees.

