Serena Williams Turns A Possible Wardrobe Malfunction Into A Time To Shine in New York

Serena Williams stepped out in New York City yesterday in a head-turning look.
The tennis superstar and fashion designer visited the BuzzFeed office wearing a stylish striped dress with metallic red pumps. She showed off her very toned legs in the flirty look, flashing a glimpse of her underwear as the lower buttons on her dress became undone.
Some may call it a fashion faux pas, but Serena owned the moment. She smiled and posed for the cameras, showing off her gorgeous physique. The dress is from her coveted size-inclusive Serena clothing line ($100).
Take a look below.
The pro athlete and mama to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. visited the BuzzFeed office to discuss her new venture with Bumble. She posted a photo on Instagram saying, “Yassss @serena shirt dress. Link in bio #noWhea Thanks @buzzfeed”
If you want to get your hands on Serena’s shirt dress, take a look below.
(Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images)
