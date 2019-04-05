Serena Williams Turns A Possible Wardrobe Malfunction Into A Time To Shine in New York

Serena Williams

Williams was showing off the new shirt dress from her “Serena” clothing line.

Published 16 hours ago

Serena Williams stepped out in New York City yesterday in a head-turning look.

The tennis superstar and fashion designer visited the BuzzFeed office wearing a stylish striped dress with metallic red pumps. She showed off her very toned legs in the flirty look, flashing a glimpse of her underwear as the lower buttons on her dress became undone.

Some may call it a fashion faux pas, but Serena owned the moment. She smiled and posed for the cameras, showing off her gorgeous physique. The dress is from her coveted size-inclusive Serena clothing line ($100).

Take a look below.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 03: Serena Williams is seen outside Buzzfeed on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
(Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The pro athlete and mama to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. visited the BuzzFeed office to discuss her new venture with Bumble. She posted a photo on Instagram saying, “Yassss @serena shirt dress. Link in bio #noWhea Thanks @buzzfeed”

If you want to get your hands on Serena’s shirt dress, take a look below.

SERENA Striped Shirt Dress $100
SERENA Striped Shirt Dress $100
(Photo: Serenawilliams.com)

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

