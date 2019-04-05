Serena Williams Turns A Possible Wardrobe Malfunction Into A Time To Shine in New York

Serena Williams stepped out in New York City yesterday in a head-turning look.

The tennis superstar and fashion designer visited the BuzzFeed office wearing a stylish striped dress with metallic red pumps. She showed off her very toned legs in the flirty look, flashing a glimpse of her underwear as the lower buttons on her dress became undone.

Some may call it a fashion faux pas, but Serena owned the moment. She smiled and posed for the cameras, showing off her gorgeous physique. The dress is from her coveted size-inclusive Serena clothing line ($100).

Take a look below.