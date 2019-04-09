K. Michelle Preps For Launch Of Her Lifestyle Brand Featuring Fashion And Furniture

Kimberly Michelle (K. Michelle) is known for belting out tunes that are guaranteed to be R&B hits, but what some fans don’t know is that the 34-year-old has quite a passion for decor. Recently, the former Love & Hip Hop reality star took to social media to tease her latest venture that has fans super excited.

According to Kimberly, for months she has been working on a lifestyle brand called Without Expectations, which aims to be a one-stop shop for busy women that are interested in “home goods, food, travel, home flips, [and] life hacks."

ICYMI: The "Love 'Em All" singer has often invited fans into her lavish home via social media to show off her taste in home decor, but if you need more proof of her skills, her popular Atlanta lounge, Puff & Petals, proves her eye for fancy furnishings is unmatched.

Although information about the new venture has been limited, after surveying her promo photos, we can only assume that the upcoming line will have classic, elegant style pieces with serious pops of color.

As if her fashionable decors aren’t enough, you will also be able to shop stunning fashions that perfectly flow with her classy decor theme. Keep scrolling to see Kimberly strike a pose near the Marble Crazy coffee table while wearing her Honey, I’m Home dress.

“We are proud to announce the launch of ‘Without Expectations’ in April,” Kimberly shared in an Instagram post in March. “For months now we have been building an awesome shopping experience for the everyday woman, with a hint of glam.” As of now, the website has yet to be launched, but we anxiously await the opportunity to shop the collection in April. “My home decor is a must,” Kimberly shared on IG adding, “I’ve always been great at it.” Our question for you is, are you interested in shopping the upcoming line? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Written by Tweety Elitou