Kim Kardashian Appears With All 3 Of Her Children And Announces She's Bypassing College And Becoming A Lawyer In May 2019 'Vogue'

Is there anything Kim Kardashian-West can’t do? The reality star and beauty mogul graced the May cover of Vogue magazine. Posing in a brown, knitted Chanel tank top and visibly drenched in water on the cover, the soon-to-be mother of four opened up to Vogue about what is next on her agenda with criminal justice reform. Kim revealed that after helping Alice Marie Johnson, a Black woman who was given a life sentence for a non-violent offense, get released from prison and playing an integral role in the FIRST STEP Act criminal justice reform legislation, she has decided she wants to become a lawyer.

Kim tells Vogue, “The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency,” she says, “and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, 'Oh, sh*t. I need to know more.'” The mogul began a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last summer in hopes of taking the bar exam in 2022 and says, "It's never one person who gets things done; it's always a collective of people, and I've always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more." She also joined Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson's #Cut50 bipartisan advocacy group on criminal-justice reform. In the spread, she is seen posing in her astonishing, fully stainless-steel kitchen with her three beautiful children, 5-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint and 14-month-old Chicago West. Kim is stunning in an orange slip dress by Rosetta Getty and Manolo Blahnik sandals. With baby number four on the way, Kim and Kanye are anticipating the birth of their second child born via surrogate in May; this time another son.

The interview also mentioned that Kim will be giving a talk at Harvard later this year on branding and media. In addition to her multi-million-dollar KKW beauty company, she’s currently working on a new shapewear line, Kimono, and she recently launched a sunglasses collaboration with Carolina Lemke. If you've been on social media, you've seen Kim's family and friends posting photos in masks with her face on them along with the new sunglasses. When asked about the negative stigma that is attached to her name, Kim says, “I love to be put in a situation where I can have a conversation with someone who might not be inclined to think much of me, because I can guarantee they will have a different opinion and understand what’s important to me after they’ve met me.” In the remainder of the spread, Kim wears a tan, ribbed Brandon Maxwell dress, a black Valentino gown and a burgundy Alejandra Alonso Rojas dress. To read the full Vogue cover story, photographed by Mikael Jansson, click here.

Written by Tira Urquhart