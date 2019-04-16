Aw! Porsha Williams' Adorable 3-Week-Old Daughter Heads To Her First Photo Shoot

Porsha Williams’ daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, may only be three weeks, old but she is already earning her celebrity status with over 79,000 Instagram followers. Providing her followers with like-worthy content on Sunday, the adorable baby girl was videotaped heading to her first photo shoot and, according to the caption, she planned to “out slay” her momma!

“Headed to my first photoshoot,” read the caption of the Instagram video. “Wish me luck! I wanna out slay my momma lol.” We guess little PJ is her mother’s child, because if you know Porsha, she is always serving looks with her trendy fashions. Don't believe us? We've got receipts proving she served looks even when she was about to pop!

ICYMI: The 37-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star seems to be one proud mommy, often posting adorable photos with her newborn. “Porsha Williams is thriving as a new mom,” an insider shared with Hollywood Life. “It’s all coming so natural to her, and she’s being very hands-on and doing everything herself.”

The source added, “Porsha was very instrumental in helping raise her sister Lauren and has always been really maternal.” Going off her pregnancy, which will appear on her Bravo special, “Porsha’s Having a Baby” on April 28, we are sure she’s loving every minute of caring for her first child with partner Dennis McKinley.

“She just stares at baby Pilar in amazement and thinks she’s just the most beautiful thing on earth,” a source said.

Written by Tweety Elitou