Miguel Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle At Coachella That Has A Few Trump Fans In Their Feelings

Celebrities have been very vocal about their dislike for our current commander in chief, and recently, Miguel is under scrutiny for displaying his feelings on a T-shirt.
During Coachella weekend, "Python" singer Miguel posted a video to Instagram wearing a white T-shirt with a phrase on the left side that reads, “How Nipsey before Trump?,” which was a dedication to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.
See the controversial T-shirt below:
Well, after Miguel posted the video, fans were in an uproar accusing the Grammy-nominated singer of wishing death on President Donald Trump.
The newly married singer hasn’t commented, but some followers defended the singer, saying, “If you a real @miguel fan you know he’s not saying 'kill trump' or 'he wants trump dead.' It’s simply like... How does someone like Nipsey's life get taken before someone like Trump? It's a million Nipsey's and a million trumps.... all around us. It's clear the Nipsey's are wise loving spirits that bless the earth BUT [THEY'RE] ALL BEING KILLED. And all the evil spirited money driven trumps are running the place.'Or trying to at least.'”
Artists have the freedom to express their political views, so wearing a T-shirt is just another form of silently protesting.
The T-shirt is sold by Freebeforeeleven, which specializes in graphic tees featuring topical, pop culture images and phrases.
Do you think Miguel took it to far? Drop a line below.
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
