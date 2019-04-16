Miguel Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle At Coachella That Has A Few Trump Fans In Their Feelings

Celebrities have been very vocal about their dislike for our current commander in chief, and recently, Miguel is under scrutiny for displaying his feelings on a T-shirt.

During Coachella weekend, "Python" singer Miguel posted a video to Instagram wearing a white T-shirt with a phrase on the left side that reads, “How Nipsey before Trump?,” which was a dedication to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

See the controversial T-shirt below: