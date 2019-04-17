Rihanna Wears Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Couture, Her Own Earrings And Fenty Makeup On Cover Of Harper's Bazaar

The superstar has been making major money moves for the past two years. After taking the beauty industry by storm with Fenty Beauty , coming into our bedrooms with Savage x Fenty lingerie, and working on a host of other secret projects, she is also slaying magazine covers.

The 31-year-old mogul was photographed by Dennis Leupold in a Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano jumpsuit, hat and shoes. She is in full Fenty Beauty makeup by artist Isamaya Ffrench , including the infamous Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter ( $32 ) to create her Technicolor look.

RiRi is featured in the entire spread donning designer looks. She wore a multi-colored fringed jacket, dress and shoes by Givenchy as well as dark gray, shimmery, smoky makeup over her eyes.

For the subscriber’s cover, the self-proclaimed “Bad Gal” looked very angelic as she posed in a white-and-silver Dior Haute Couture blouse, cap and veil. She sported subtle lipstick with a sultry purple-and-black eye look. Rihanna also looked statuesque as she posed in a Chanel Haute Couture dress, floral hair accessories and boots in a museum.