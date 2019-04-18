Bodak Yellow: Cardi B Twerks In A Custom Latex Outfit In 'Clout' Music Video Duet With Hubby Offset

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Cardi B isn’t one to shy away from displaying her sexy side, so when we saw the outfits the spicy mama wore in her latest music video, we had to get the details surrounding them.
The Grammy Award-winning rapstress recently starred alongside her husband, Offset, for his “Clout” music video. The couple got really sexy, both wearing leather while Cardi stunned in multiple dominatrix-style outfits.
According to Cardi’s stylist, Kollin Carter, her yellow latex outfit was custom made by celebrity favorite Vex Clothing. She wore a yellow bondage corset, leggings and a fishnet bra along with a matching latex hood and gloves while posing in a pile of lemons. The designer also made iconic pieces for Kylie Jenner and for Cardi’s “Money” video.
Cardi was posed to perfection as she was wearing a custom, patent-leather black harness, with a bra top and fishnet bodysuit by NYC based brand Creepyyeha. She accented the sexy look with patent-leather thigh-high platform boots along with the matching hood and gloves by Busted Brand, an LA-based latex brand. Things heated up as Cardi did a few handstands and even gave her beau a lap dance or two.
Offset complemented his lady wearing designer looks styled by Zoe Costello.
If you want to watch the full video, click here. Warning, it is very explicit.
