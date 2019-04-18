Keyshia Ka’Oir And Gucci Mane Are Selling Designer Clothes Straight From Their Own Closets

Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka'Oir

Keyshia Ka’Oir And Gucci Mane Are Selling Designer Clothes Straight From Their Own Closets

Gather them coins!

Published 18 hours ago

Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci Mane grace us with their flashy, very expensive style every other day on the 'gram, and now they are giving us the opportunity to look just as fly as they do. 

The stylish couple has decided to open an online consignment store called the Wopsters Closet that sells high-end designer items directly from their closets. 

Keyshia is selling pieces like Christian Louboutin studded pumps for $1,499 along with Gucci sandals and one-of-a-kind Chanel bags. The fashionista also has designer jewelry such as Moschino earrings listed on the site, selling for a few dollars less than the retail price. 

Gucci also has plenty of lavish items listed, such as pair of rare Supreme Air Jordans for $500 along with designer backpacks and accessories like Versace belts. All of the pieces are in their actual sizes, so if you don't wear a size 8 in women or a size 12 in men, then you are out of luck. 

The Wopsters are all about collecting their coins, and we aren't mad at them. If you want to get your hands on some of their lavish items, click here

View this post on Instagram

www.wopsterscloset.com @WopstersCloset Link in bio

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

Written by Tira Audrey

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in style

BMJ Finale

Tue April 23 8/7c

Followed By The Premiere Of Games People Play

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC