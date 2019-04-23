EXCLUSIVE: Get The Details On The Fairy-tale Wedding Dress Gabrielle Union Is Wearing In The 'Being Mary Jane' Finale

The Being Mary Jane two-hour series finale has everyone on their heels. After years of relationship ups and down, Gabrielle Union-Wade's character, Mary Jane, is finally getting married. We’re not sure who will be the chosen groom, but we caught up with BMJ's costume designer, who gave us all of the heartfelt details surrounding her breathtaking wedding gown. Sekinah Brown is the lead costume designer for the series finale, and she gushed about the epic moment Gabrielle stepped on screen in the perfect dress. “A gag-worthy moment; that was the intention of the dream wedding scene for our leading lady, Mary Jane." Every woman dreams of her fairy-tale wedding gown, and this dress was the perfect modern dress with a little edge. The neck-plunging, chiffon, enchanting gown features yards of tulle with a custom, 10-foot, cathedral-style veil made by the master tailor Diedra Toney.

Brown says, “As a costume designer, it’s always exciting to hunt for fashion designers and brands if, and when, time allows. With the help of my assistant designer, we were able to acquire some amazing options. But the minute I saw THIS gown, I knew it was for Mary Jane. It was the first gown Union-Wade tried, and, immediately, we all fell in love.” The ivory "sunshine" gown is from Randi Rahm's Winter 2018 couture collection and retails for approximately $11,000. Consisting of thousands of beaded shells and pearls embroidered throughout, Gab Union-Wade looked like the perfect bride in the captivating dress. The haute couture gown is available at their Madison Avenue boutique.

Brown, with the help of her assistant costume designer, Jason Sky, wanted the dress to be extra special since fans had to wait five seasons for the moment, saying, “The fans have waited many years for this moment for Mary Jane, so it had to feel special. It had to be breathtaking. And the Randi Rahm wedding gown does not disappoint. The pearl fit and flare design has a double deep-plunge, empire waist with shell and sequin details throughout and a frothy chiffon train.” MJ’s epic dress was paired with statement-making chandelier earrings and a subtle necklace while her hair was swept back into a low pony showing off her features.

Mary Jane is like our best girlfriend who we’ve all been rooting for. Brown agrees, saying, “Once the final look came together with hair and makeup, and Mary Jane stepped into frame, I literally got teary eyed. A hush fell over the set. And it felt like my own best friend was marrying the man of her dreams. Best wishes and farewell to Mary Jane and her happily ever after.” Be sure to watch the Being Mary Jane finale, which airs on BET April 23 at 8 PM PT and 7 PM CT.

Written by Tira Urquhart