Coach Launches Its New “Dream It Real” Podcast Featuring Michael B. Jordan

Coach announced the launch of their new podcast, "Dream It Real," and we can’t get over the fact that we’ll get to listen to Michael B(ae) Jordan tell us about all his hopes and dreams!

As a driver of social change and a part of the Coach Foundation’s Dream It Real initiative, the American fashion house wants their new podcast to be a source of inspiration for the new generation of leaders to realize their dreams are possible. With a star-studded guest list of Selena Gomez, Michael B. Jordan and more, host Heben Nigatu will interview guests while each episode also showcases inspiring young people whose stories are definitely worth sharing!

This is just another notch in Michael B.’s belt when it comes to his socially impactful Coach projects. According to Coach, Michael B. Jordan, their global brand ambassador and face of Coach menswear, will be speaking about how he gained courage and overcame his insecurities being young in Hollywood in the second episode of the series. As a leader in inclusivity, Michael will also speak about his dream to open a school. I mean, can he be any more perfect?

Carlos Becil, the global chief marketing officer of Coach, says, “I am excited to launch the "Dream It Real" podcast, a thought-provoking and inspiring series of unfiltered conversations. Our goal is to continue our commitment to empowering young people and to provide a platform where they can simply be themselves and find the confidence they need to create the world they envision.”

Coach’s new "Dream It Real" podcast will launch its first episode with Selena Gomez tomorrow (April 24), episodes will be released every Wednesday, and the podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and more podcast-streaming platforms!