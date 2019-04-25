Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Weigh-In On 16-Year-Old Daughter Riley’s Little Black Dress

Riley Burruss has been very open about the lifestyle changes she made to live a happier and healthier lifestyle.

Last year, the 16-year-old daughter of Kandi Burruss created serious fitness goals after revealing on social media that she lost a whopping 52 pounds in nine months by changing her diet and working out.

Besides slaying prom with a bold red gown, Riley has proudly been flaunting her tiny waistline on the ‘gram. Recently, dressed in a skin-tight little black dress, Riley posted a photo captioned, "Chill Tuesdays," and it's getting a lot of attention!