Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Weigh-In On 16-Year-Old Daughter Riley’s Little Black Dress

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 21: Riley Burruss and Kandi Burruss attend 2018 Kandi Cares Foundation Thanksgiving Blessings Fall Fest at Our House on November 21, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Weigh-In On 16-Year-Old Daughter Riley’s Little Black Dress

Both parents commented on Riley’s Instagram post.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Riley Burruss has been very open about the lifestyle changes she made to live a happier and healthier lifestyle. 

Last year, the 16-year-old daughter of Kandi Burruss created serious fitness goals after revealing on social media that she lost a whopping 52 pounds in nine months by changing her diet and working out. 

Besides slaying prom with a bold red gown, Riley has proudly been flaunting her tiny waistline on the ‘gram. Recently, dressed in a skin-tight little black dress, Riley posted a photo captioned, "Chill Tuesdays," and it's getting a lot of attention!

View this post on Instagram

chill tuesdays🥶

A post shared by RILEZ™ (@rileyburruss) on

It is clear that her healthy eating and hard work in the gym have been paying off! Taken aback by her daughter’s LBD, Kandi commented below the Instagram photo, “What do you have on mam?”

Even her stepdad, Todd Tucker, weighed in, commenting on the photo, “You better take that off!”

Looks like Riley is all grown up and has learned how to slay from her Real Housewives Of Atlanta mama! 

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style