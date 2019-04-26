Exclusive: Sammie Gets A New Job As A Model Ahead Of Latest Album Release

Written by Tira Urquhart

Florida’s own Sammie is not new to the music game. Hopping on the scene as a child star at the tender age of 12 years old, he was considered a real heartthrob at the pinnacle of the new millennium with his hit “I Like It," which made all the young ladies fall for him. Now, he’s grown into a gifted, talented, musician and producer at 32 years old. His lyricism and God-given looks are making women fall deeply head-over-heels in love with him. BET caught up with Sammie on the eve of the release of his new single, “Face-to-Face,” to get an exclusive on his love of fashion, the secret behind is glowing skin, what we can expect from his latest record, Everlasting. As a man who has balanced being a spiritual being and a force who commands the attention of thousands when he hits the stage, Sammie has proved himself to be a staple in the music industry. With multiple chart-topping hits, such as “Come With Me” and “Kiss Me Thru The Phone,” featuring Soulja Boy, and 20 years in the business with four studio albums, Sammie’s musical journey is one to watch.

(Photo: Nathan Pearcy of Plastiq Magazine)















Sammie is looking is to expand his portfolio with modeling, acting and even hosting his own podcast. He thinks it’s time for the next generation to have a Diddy or Jay-Z. Why not him? “I’m very comfortable in front of the camera just because I’m an artist first. For every album rollout and visuals that we shoot, I’m always [very comfortable] in front of the camera. And I kind of want to diversify my portfolio. I never wanted to just be a singer-songwriter. I think modeling is in the future. I think being an actor is in the cards. I want my own podcast. I put up a post a while ago on Instagram where it just stated that I wanted to be the next, not Diddy or Jay-Z, but it’s time for that next mogul of our generation. I feel like I embody the attributes and characteristics to do so as well as the talent it takes to be dominant in anything I choose to be involved in." When it comes to his style, Sammie is more laid back. Growing up in Florida, he opts for more of an L.A.-vibe style, with a less is more approach. He believes that fashion and music go hand-in-hand. “It’s one thing to deliver sonically through the speakers, you know, of course. But it’s also another thing that has to correlate and respond to fans as well from a visual standpoint. I think my fashion exudes simplicity. I think less is more as a man. I think the man makes the clothes. The clothes shouldn’t identify you. I’m also very open, transparent and free in life. And I think my fashion sense also represents that as well.”

(Photo: Nathan Pearcy of Plastiq Magazine)















With his latest record, Sammie has shown that he is indeed a man who is no longer running from himself. In the song Face-To-Face, he touches on a man owning up to his shortcomings and lackluster behavior in a relationship, and finally making a conscious decision to be committed every day, which takes hard work. A song entitled Times 10 features rapper Lil Baby and another record called Playlist, does not have any hidden messages, if you get my drift. "I like when a woman actually has on heels, you know. I think that the element of foreplay is a lost art, so to build up that mystery is kind of dope.” Watch the music video below:

The multi-platinum recording artist takes his grooming rountine very seriously, using vitamin E oil to keep his skin moisturized and using Curls products to keep his luscious mane healthy. Women have always thought Sammie was handsome, but since he’s grown his hair out and been displaying his well-formed triceps, he has been everyone’s #MCM for a couple of years now. Sammie stated that none of it was actually planned, but he’s loving the feedback. So, the beard and long hair are here to stay. “When The Shade Room posted me for the first time in 2016, by that time, I had a full beard and my hair was long. I guess the cool kids call it ‘Zaddy’ now with a ‘Z’ or a snack. They did take a liking to it and they thought it was a planned thing. Once I realized that they did appreciate the hair journey, I kind of rocked with it. I like social media because you get immediate feedback from your consumers and followers to see what it is they like from an image standpoint, as well as musically. I kind of followed their lead with that and continued growing it out.” The crowd went nuts when Sammie surprised fans on the Atlanta stop of the Millenium tour, featuring Lloyd, B2K, and Pretty Ricky. If you didn’t catch him there, don’t fret, because Sammie has announced that he's hitting the road for an Everlasting, major city tour, including stops in NYC and Long Beach, CA.

Sammie’s Everlasting album is available now on all streaming platforms.