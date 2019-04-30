Hennessy Carolina Gets To Play Dress Up In Sister Cardi B's Favorite Designers For Solo Magazine Cover

Written by Tweety Elitou

Hennessy Carolina is already gaining her title as a style icon, and, according to Cardi B’s little sister, she’s more than ready to take over the fashion industry! Spotted on the cover of Galore Magazine, Hennessy not only talked about fashion and beauty with the publication but also slayed her photo shoot to perfection. See for yourself!

(Photo: Vincenzo Dimino/ Galore)















Photographed by Vincenzo Dimino, Hennessy styled on the cover of Galore wearing a True Religion denim jacket with a bold tulle skirt by Morphine.

Admitting to the magazine that her dream role would be to play Cinderella, Hennessy embodied a Disney princess while wearing a white Christian Siriano gown accessorized with custom embellished gloves by Laurel Dewitt. “Some of the brands I’m loving right now are OFF-White, Moschino, Christian Dior, Nike, and Chanel,” said Hennessy after being asked about her favorite brands to date.

The former Love & Hip Hop: New York reality star gave us springtime vibes while styling in a purple Christian Cowan gown, strappy yellow Marskinryyppy heels, and accessories by Beladora and Melinda Maria.

Styled by Jenna Demaio, the 23-year-old fashion enthusiast looked in charge while wearing a Chiara Boni floral gown with a statement Lilly Street ring. “I want to dominate the fashion industry and I would eventually like to get into the makeup industry,” Hennessy shared. “I have always been obsessed with applying lipstick on my lips. I always had plump lips, so I used to love to play with makeup when I was younger. I would always match my outfits with my makeup.”

Going bold, the New York native let her fashion sense catch our attention with an embellished corset by The Blonds NYC, Naked Wardrobe fur, and statement earrings by Afffair. So where did she get the inspiration to be a fashion guru? None other than her mom. “My mom always cheered me on when she saw my outfits before I would head out every day to school,” Hennessy recalls. Seems like her mom’s cheering was not in vain. Good luck to Hennessy and her budding fashion career!