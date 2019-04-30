Exclusive: Newest Victoria's Secret Angel And British Model Leomie Anderson Says 'Blackness Is Your Gift'

Written by Tira Urquhart

As a model, activist and businesswoman at just 26 years old, Leomie Anderson is obviously interested in staying busy. After walking in four Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, Leomie has finally earned her wings, and we were ecstatic for her new opportunity. With her newfound position, Leomie is hoping to reach a wider audience of young women and show them that you can be unapologetically yourself and still succeed.

The British born supermodel has spent her career being outspoken about diversity and inclusion. She was discovered walking home from school at 14 and walked in the Marc Jacobs runway show when she was just 17 years old. As a model with over a decade-long career, all of the highs and lows have helped prepare her for this pivotal moment. Leomie says, “I think having a career spanning 11 years so far, I have seen a lot and seen how not being humble and appreciative of people and opportunities can be your downfall. So, I try my best to stay consistent with my work ethic and I try to stay down to earth and allow people to judge me based on my work ethic and personality. I believe because of that, I am prepared for this role. Because things don’t get easier from here. This is the time to work even harder and to be an even better role model to young women. To show them that you can be a Victoria’s Secret Angel and a businesswoman, a public speaker and more and have a personality too!”

Leomie hopes to inspire the next generation of Black models to embrace their Blackness and be themselves wholeheartedly. She says, “Your Blackness is your gift, not your hindrance. Be unapologetically yourself in every room you walk into and own your voice, skin tone and story because it is what will make you successful.” The conversation surrounding the biases in the modeling industry is ongoing. However, the runway vet is unbothered and reiterates that the key to longevity in the business is being unapologetically yourself. Models like Naomi Campbell, Tyra Banks and Grace Jones shattered ceilings in the contentious industry. So, as a leader in the new wave of Black models, Leomie will continue to be a voice for her community. She welcomes the challenge and is elated that the next generation of women looks to her for insight. “Honestly, I don’t feel pressure. I feel very proud that people see me in that way. I’ve always been vocal about the experiences of the Black model in the industry and when I started. It’s not because someone pressured me. It was because I was passionate about shedding light on the issue, and this hasn’t changed. I am grateful for the opportunity to help the community with my voice, so I don’t feel pressure over it at all.”

Leomie continues to break barriers as more than just a model. She started her company, LAPP, back in 2016 to give young women an outlet to write opinion pieces on topics that matter most to her, including politics, social reform and her experiences as a Black model. LAPP also has a merch line that features trendy athleisure styles as well as witty, political statement tees. As a VS Angel, she gets to walk in the footsteps of the likes of OG VS supermodels such as Tyra Banks. Leomie is excited to represent the iconic company bringing a different voice saying, “I hope that people remember me as an Angel who showed her personality and also brought a different voice to Victoria’s Secret.”

She also looks forward to representing the brand in ways like never before, saying, “Being an Angel allows me to travel throughout the year representing the brand in a variety of different ways, not just the runway. For example, I’ll be a part of a panel in London [on] the 15th of May celebrating incredible women alongside the launch for the bra which I wouldn’t have done if I wasn’t an Angel!" The 5-foot-10 beauty is currently on tour promoting Victoria’s Secret latest Incredible bra. It's the “most comfortable bra,” Leomie says, because "...the underwire is padded with foam, meaning you can’t feel it at all- it almost feels wireless but you still have that hidden support. I also love the fact that you can switch up the straps, so it’s basically two bras in one!" A great friend to BET, Leomie is looking forward to attending the BET Awards this year. But she’s even more excited to continue working on her LAPP brand and says that there are big things coming, so make sure to stay tuned. The Victoria’s Secret Incredible bra is available now. You can buy it here.