Travis Scott’s Air Jordan Birthday Cake Is A Sight To Behold

When you have money, your creativity in gifts can be boundless.

Sure, sports cars, iced out jewelry and other luxuries most of will never touch in our lives is nice, but it’s the thought in a gift that usually stands out.

That’s what Kylie Jenner recently did for her boo Travis Scott. In honor of the Houston rapper’s 28th birthday yesterday (April 30), Kylie gifted him with a cake in the shape of his upcoming Air Jordan 1 “Cactus Jack” sneaker. There’s even a velcro pouch on the cuff and Cactus Jack branding on the inside.

Needless to say, Travis was pretty excited to see the cake. It is rather impressive. See some pictures of the cake below.