Cardi B Shows Some Skin With Strategic Cutouts And Sets The Internet On Fire With Her 3 Costume Changes At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Cardi B Billboard Awards

Cardi B Shows Some Skin With Strategic Cutouts And Sets The Internet On Fire With Her 3 Costume Changes At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards

The 6-time award winner had three outfit changes to go along with her wins.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tira Urquhart

Cardi B has no problem showing off her best assets and she did just that at the 2019 Billboard Awards. 

The platinum-selling artist took home 6 awards last night including Best Female Rap Artist, and had three epic outfit changes to go along with her wins. 

The 26-year-old platinum selling rap-tress first stepped on the red carpet wearing a yellow, bedazzled, cut-out dress by Moschino. She wore Guiseppe Zanotti heels and chandelier earrings to top off the entire look, channeling retro Diana Ross. Fans immediatly took to social media about this look in particular because Cardi’s six-pack is on full display. Can she let us in on her diet secrets?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Cardi B attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Next, Cardi accepted her 2nd award of the night in a gold sequin gown with over-sized shoulder pads and thigh-high middle split by Julien McDonald. She topped off the look with gold Christian Louboutin heels. 

With all three looks styled by Kollin Carter, The Grammy Award winner switched it up for her last look, wearing a purple one-shoulder, cut-out, asymmetrical dress to accept the rest of her awards. 

 

 

<enter caption here> onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Cardi B poses with the awards for Top Rap Song 'I Like It,' Top Hot 100 Song for 'Girls Like You,' in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Glowing from head-to-toe, Cardi deserves all of her wins. 

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style