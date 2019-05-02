Cardi B Shows Some Skin With Strategic Cutouts And Sets The Internet On Fire With Her 3 Costume Changes At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Cardi B has no problem showing off her best assets and she did just that at the 2019 Billboard Awards.

The platinum-selling artist took home 6 awards last night including Best Female Rap Artist, and had three epic outfit changes to go along with her wins.

The 26-year-old platinum selling rap-tress first stepped on the red carpet wearing a yellow, bedazzled, cut-out dress by Moschino. She wore Guiseppe Zanotti heels and chandelier earrings to top off the entire look, channeling retro Diana Ross. Fans immediatly took to social media about this look in particular because Cardi’s six-pack is on full display. Can she let us in on her diet secrets?