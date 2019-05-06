Tiffany Haddish Rocks A Sequin Zebra-Print Suit At The 2019 Met Gala As ‘Pimperella’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tiffany Haddish attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Styling in her Michael Kors suit, Tiffany reveals she has "chicken wings" in her bag!

Written by Tweety Elitou

Dubbing herself "Pimperella" for the 2019 Met Gala, Tiffany Haddish kept things light-hearted and spunky as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 6).

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Serving face and a little cleavage, the 39-year-old actress/comedian played her part to perfection while wearing a bold sequin zebra-print suit by Michael Kors which she paired with a fancy black hat and a matching clutch.

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

She ready! If you are anything like us and want to know what this Black Unicorn's bag, it's simple. According to Tiffany, "chicken wings."

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

