Tiffany Haddish Rocks A Sequin Zebra-Print Suit At The 2019 Met Gala As ‘Pimperella’

Written by Tweety Elitou

Dubbing herself "Pimperella" for the 2019 Met Gala, Tiffany Haddish kept things light-hearted and spunky as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 6).

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)















Serving face and a little cleavage, the 39-year-old actress/comedian played her part to perfection while wearing a bold sequin zebra-print suit by Michael Kors which she paired with a fancy black hat and a matching clutch.

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)















She ready! If you are anything like us and want to know what this Black Unicorn's bag, it's simple. According to Tiffany, "chicken wings."

ICYMI: CATCH A GLIMPSE INSIDE THE 2019 MET GALA BELOW.