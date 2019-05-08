Jennifer Lopez 'Cried' While Being Fitted For The Versace Gown She Wore To The Met Gala 2019

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Jennifer Lopez was a shimmering sensation during Monday night's Met Gala.
Dressed in a custom degradé Swarovski crystal-laden Versace gown, all eyes were on the 49-year-old as she perfectly embodied the night’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” without an ounce of hesitation.
Stunning! It's hard to believe J.Lo and her team “cried” during her first fitting.
In a get ready with me-style YouTube video, Jennifer revealed that the designer of her Met Gala dress, Luigi Massi, passed away last month at the age of 53 following a heart attack.
“We're saddened this year and cried during our first fitting, putting on this gown,” Jennifer revealed. “Knowing Luigi was making this gown when he passed away. It's difficult, but at the same time it's also a celebration of his work.”
Dedicating the video to Luigi, the man responsible for her iconic Versace jungle-print dress worn at the 2000 Grammys, J.Lo showed off her transformation before the gala.
“Good job, everybody,” the star said to her team. “It only took seven hours.”
Clearly, the hard work paid off as fans are still riding on a wave of excitement after seeing their fave slay beside her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Gala.
As for the dress, how long did it take? Apparently, it took 50 days to complete.
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS