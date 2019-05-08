Jennifer Lopez 'Cried' While Being Fitted For The Versace Gown She Wore To The Met Gala 2019

Dressed in a custom degradé Swarovski crystal-laden Versace gown, all eyes were on the 49-year-old as she perfectly embodied the night’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” without an ounce of hesitation.

Stunning! It's hard to believe J.Lo and her team “cried” during her first fitting.

In a get ready with me-style YouTube video, Jennifer revealed that the designer of her Met Gala dress, Luigi Massi, passed away last month at the age of 53 following a heart attack.

“We're saddened this year and cried during our first fitting, putting on this gown,” Jennifer revealed. “Knowing Luigi was making this gown when he passed away. It's difficult, but at the same time it's also a celebration of his work.”