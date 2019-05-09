Khloé Kardashian Has Never Attended The Met Gala And Was Reportedly 'Blacklisted' – Here's Why

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images)















If you’re constantly Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you may be asking yourself where are Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian? Did their invites get lost in the mail? Well, no. RadarOnline.com reports Khloé didn't make the guest list after being "blacklisted" by Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, because she's “too C-list to be there.” Yikes! As for Kourtney, a source close to the Kardashian family revealed the oldest Kardashian decided to sit out the event in support of her sister.

“Khloe and Kourtney have never been invited to the Met Gala,” the source said. “Kourtney was invited to this one and chose to stay home with Khloe because she didn’t want to leave her alone.” Talk about sisterly love -- how supportive! FYI: It’s no secret that the Met Gala’s guest list is extremely exclusive, with only the most elite celebrities invited. As you may know, Kim earned her Met Gala invite after attending back in 2013 as her rapper hubby Kanye West’s plus one. Although insecure at that time, Kim apparently hobnobbed herself into a yearly invite from the Vogue editor. Are we the only ones curious to see if Khloé and Kourtney receive an invite from Anna Wintour next year?