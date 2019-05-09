Khloé Kardashian Has Never Attended The Met Gala And Was Reportedly 'Blacklisted' – Here's Why

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: KhloÃ© Kardashian attends the PrettyLittleThing LA Office Opening Party on February 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Khloé was the only Kardashian sister not invited.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

If you weren't distracted by Kim Kardashian's inability to sit in her super-tight "wet" dress or Kanye West’s choice to wear a $43 Dickies jacket on the pink carpet, you may have noticed that some members of the KarJenner clan were snubbed at this year's 2019 Met Gala. 

Snapping a photo on the Metropolitan Museum steps, the KarJenner clan, which consisted of Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, her bae, Travis Scott, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, showed up and showed out at fashion’s biggest night out.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian-West, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrive for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
(Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

If you’re constantly Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you may be asking yourself where are Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian? Did their invites get lost in the mail? Well, no.

RadarOnline.com reports Khloé didn't make the guest list after being "blacklisted" by Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, because she's “too C-list to be there.”

Yikes! As for Kourtney, a source close to the Kardashian family revealed the oldest Kardashian decided to sit out the event in support of her sister.

“Khloe and Kourtney have never been invited to the Met Gala,” the source said. “Kourtney was invited to this one and chose to stay home with Khloe because she didn’t want to leave her alone.”

Talk about sisterly love -- how supportive! 

FYI: It’s no secret that the Met Gala’s guest list is extremely exclusive, with only the most elite celebrities invited. 

As you may know, Kim earned her Met Gala invite after attending back in 2013 as her rapper hubby Kanye West’s plus one. Although insecure at that time, Kim apparently hobnobbed herself into a yearly invite from the Vogue editor.

Are we the only ones curious to see if Khloé and Kourtney receive an invite from Anna Wintour next year?

(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

