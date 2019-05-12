A-Rod Didn’t Eat For 24 Hours In Order To Properly Rock His Met Gala Outfit

Alex Rodriguez has a competitive spirit both on and off the baseball diamond.

During his most recent YouTube vlog, “I Almost Missed The Met Gala,” the Yankees legend revealed the intense preparation he endured “not to look fat” alongside his dazzling fiancé Jennifer Lopez at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City last Monday (May 6).

Apparently, A-Rod typically rocks a size 48 suit, however he wanted to fit in a size 44 Versace tuxedo. To do so, he explained his pre-Gala routine that included jogging, yoga twice a day, and stair-running. For his diet, he went no carbs and no sugar and capped it all off by a 24-hour fast of water only on the final day.

“I used to exercise for big games against the Red Sox, now I exercise to not look fat,” he joked in the vlog while lifting gold mini-dumbbells inside his luxurious apartment. “Whoever thought a kid from Miami, single parent, two jobs, would ever get a chance to wear Versace — I'm living the dream.”

In conclusion, Rodriguez says he met his goal and lost 6.5 pounds and was able to wear the tux. He rocked the pink Versace tuxedo alongside Jennifer Lopez and her dazzling get up.