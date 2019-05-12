A-Rod Didn’t Eat For 24 Hours In Order To Properly Rock His Met Gala Outfit

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alex Rodriguez has a competitive spirit both on and off the baseball diamond.
During his most recent YouTube vlog, “I Almost Missed The Met Gala,” the Yankees legend revealed the intense preparation he endured “not to look fat” alongside his dazzling fiancé Jennifer Lopez at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City last Monday (May 6).
Apparently, A-Rod typically rocks a size 48 suit, however he wanted to fit in a size 44 Versace tuxedo. To do so, he explained his pre-Gala routine that included jogging, yoga twice a day, and stair-running. For his diet, he went no carbs and no sugar and capped it all off by a 24-hour fast of water only on the final day.
“I used to exercise for big games against the Red Sox, now I exercise to not look fat,” he joked in the vlog while lifting gold mini-dumbbells inside his luxurious apartment. “Whoever thought a kid from Miami, single parent, two jobs, would ever get a chance to wear Versace — I'm living the dream.”
In conclusion, Rodriguez says he met his goal and lost 6.5 pounds and was able to wear the tux. He rocked the pink Versace tuxedo alongside Jennifer Lopez and her dazzling get up.
Jennifer Lopez, A-Rod among Met Gala 2019's hottest couples. Who else made the cut? - USA TODAY https://t.co/UduUTMQ2uG pic.twitter.com/hRi0qMFTUJ— Jennifer Lopez News (@J_LopezNews) May 7, 2019
As for a continuation of his diet plan? Alex Rodriguez says he’s putting that on hold in favor of a cheat meal New York City style. “I can't wait for an hour after the Met Ball. We are going to go down to the hood and have our best pizza,” he stated. “I can not wait, I'm going to eat an entire pizza.”
Watch A-Rod’s full YouTube vlog about Met Gala 2019 below.
Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS