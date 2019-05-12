A-Rod Didn’t Eat For 24 Hours In Order To Properly Rock His Met Gala Outfit

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 6: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes On Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The Yankees legend says didn’t want to be outshined by fiancé Jennifer Lopez.

Alex Rodriguez has a competitive spirit both on and off the baseball diamond.

During his most recent YouTube vlog, “I Almost Missed The Met Gala,” the Yankees legend revealed the intense preparation he endured “not to look fat” alongside his dazzling fiancé Jennifer Lopez at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City last Monday (May 6).

Apparently, A-Rod typically rocks a size 48 suit, however he wanted to fit in a size 44 Versace tuxedo. To do so, he explained his pre-Gala routine that included jogging, yoga twice a day, and stair-running. For his diet, he went no carbs and no sugar and capped it all off by a 24-hour fast of water only on the final day.

“I used to exercise for big games against the Red Sox, now I exercise to not look fat,” he joked in the vlog while lifting gold mini-dumbbells inside his luxurious apartment. “Whoever thought a kid from Miami, single parent, two jobs, would ever get a chance to wear Versace —  I'm living the dream.”

In conclusion, Rodriguez says he met his goal and lost 6.5 pounds and was able to wear the tux. He rocked the pink Versace tuxedo alongside Jennifer Lopez and her dazzling get up.

As for a continuation of his diet plan? Alex Rodriguez says he’s putting that on hold in favor of a cheat meal New York City style. “I can't wait for an hour after the Met Ball. We are going to go down to the hood and have our best pizza,” he stated. “I can not wait, I'm going to eat an entire pizza.”      

Watch A-Rod’s full YouTube vlog about Met Gala 2019 below.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

