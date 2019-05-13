Offset Gifts Cardi B With 2 Priceless Hermès Birkin Bags To Add To Her Collection For Her First Mother's Day

Cardi B, Offset

Plus a diamond watch, a gourmet breakfast and a visit from Kulture!

Published 2 days ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Offset has become known for showering his wife, Cardi B, with lavish gifts and he didn’t fall short on her first official Mother’s Day. 

Always the hustler, Cardi B had to perform in Miami at the Rolling Loud festival on the holiday but Offset made the day special by surprising her with a visit from baby Kulture.

The Grammy Award-winning, first-time mom posted a heartfelt video on Instagram with the caption reading,  “I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you @offsetyrn Thank you for surprising me with my baby and my gifts. I love you soooo much.”

See below: 

In the video, Cardi gushed over the extremely expensive gifts Offset got for her including two, rare, Hermès Birkin bags, which start at around $12,000 each. Offset also blessed his woman with his-and-hers, diamond-encrusted watches, along with a room filled with pink, coral, and white roses. Cardi brags about her husband saying, "I'm not saying I got the best husband ever, but I really got the best husband ever," she said."Thank you, babe. I love you."

Cardi then turns the camera on their adorable, 10-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. She’s seen in a white, Gucci dress holding onto the seat of a couch playing with a cell phone. Cardi jumps into mommy-mode yelling at Kulture to take the phone out of her mouth. 

Offset wrapped up the evening treating his wife to an extravagant Mother’s Day lunch that included lobster tails and crab legs.  

What a great way to spend her first Mother’s Day!

 

(Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

