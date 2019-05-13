Offset Gifts Cardi B With 2 Priceless Hermès Birkin Bags To Add To Her Collection For Her First Mother's Day

Offset has become known for showering his wife, Cardi B, with lavish gifts and he didn’t fall short on her first official Mother’s Day.

Always the hustler, Cardi B had to perform in Miami at the Rolling Loud festival on the holiday but Offset made the day special by surprising her with a visit from baby Kulture.

The Grammy Award-winning, first-time mom posted a heartfelt video on Instagram with the caption reading, “I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you @offsetyrn Thank you for surprising me with my baby and my gifts. I love you soooo much.”

See below: