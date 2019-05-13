For The Culture! Tyra Banks Made Including Black Swimwear Designers Mandatory For Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Spread

Tyra Banks just made history as the oldest model to cover the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, after she already was the first Black model on the cover back in 1996. Inside the magazine, the 45-year-old model is turning heads in a swimsuit created by LA- based brand, Kloset Envy which marks another significant culutral highlight.

The legendaty super model explains that for this shoot, it was important for her to highlight swimsuit designers of color, giving them a life-changing experience.

“One thing that was very important for me with my return to @si_swimsuit modeling was to give other people life-changing opportunities. @mj_day and I were committed to also highlighting swimsuit designers of color. So while I may look like I’m just trying to be as fierce as I can be for the camera, I’m really trying to make this photo pop off the page so that @jai_nice and @klosetenvy get the recognition they have been working so hard for and truly deserve. I mean, a swimsuit with a garter attached?! The first I have ever seen! Innovation at its best. #BanX #ForTheCulture”