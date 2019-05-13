For The Culture! Tyra Banks Made Including Black Swimwear Designers Mandatory For Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Spread

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Tyra Banks just made history as the oldest model to cover the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, after she already was the first Black model on the cover back in 1996. Inside the magazine, the 45-year-old model is turning heads in a swimsuit created by LA- based brand, Kloset Envy which marks another significant culutral highlight.
The legendaty super model explains that for this shoot, it was important for her to highlight swimsuit designers of color, giving them a life-changing experience.
“One thing that was very important for me with my return to @si_swimsuit modeling was to give other people life-changing opportunities. @mj_day and I were committed to also highlighting swimsuit designers of color. So while I may look like I’m just trying to be as fierce as I can be for the camera, I’m really trying to make this photo pop off the page so that @jai_nice and @klosetenvy get the recognition they have been working so hard for and truly deserve. I mean, a swimsuit with a garter attached?! The first I have ever seen! Innovation at its best. #BanX #ForTheCulture”
Jai Nice, the young, Black, female owner and creator of Kloset Envy, re-posted Tyra’s video with a heartfelt message to the mogul and her followers reading:
“Wow thank you so much @tyrabanks this means a lot to me. Building a brand isn’t easy at all.No paid promo no paid shoutouts no nothing just hard work, dedication and keeping the higher above first. All done with morals and Integrity. Thank you all for all the love and continuous support @klosetenvy. For the culture, The long sleepless nights the sacrifices will all be worth it in the end. Never give up on your dreams keep working it will pay off trust me. Just work so hard and so good that everything will come to you. Let your brand and product speak for you.”
Kudos to Tyra for using her platform to highlight smaller designers, and put on for the culture. If you want to get your hands on the innovative swimsuit, take a look below:
(Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
