Charlamagne Gifts Lauren London With A Custom Gold Nipsey Hussle Face Pendant

With the recent death of rapper Nipsey Hussle, many celebrities have tried to find ways to comfort Lauren London and the rest of his family. Charlamagne Tha God may have found the perfect way for Lauren to keep Nipsey close to her heart always.
The Breakfast Club host commissioned a custom, gold piece made with a 3D printer to honor the memory of Nipsey Hussle. The intricate, highly detailed pendant features Nipsey’s cornrows, his tattoos, and the words “God Will Rise,” which is what his birth name, Ermias, means in Eritrean.
Check out the video of the Nipsey Hussle pendant that was made for Lauren London:
The artist behind the piece, Greg Yuna, told Hypebeast that he wanted to make a tribute piece before Charlamagne approached him, “…but to make one with this purpose was even more fulfilling. I had to find the best picture of him that I thought would be most suitable and iconic."
When describing the process of creating the piece, Yuna said, “We make a cad and spend tedious endless hours on the computer trying to get as much detail as possible in so we can print it on a state of the art 3D printing machine. Finally, we cast it in gold and laser in the tattoos and do the finishing touches including the hand-selected full cut diamond in his ear."
Though her pain cannot be taken away over losing the love of her life, it’s a beautiful sentiment that people are showing their love and support to honor the memory of Nispey Hussle for Lauren London.
(Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
