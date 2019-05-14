Charlamagne Gifts Lauren London With A Custom Gold Nipsey Hussle Face Pendant

With the recent death of rapper Nipsey Hussle, many celebrities have tried to find ways to comfort Lauren London and the rest of his family. Charlamagne Tha God may have found the perfect way for Lauren to keep Nipsey close to her heart always.

The Breakfast Club host commissioned a custom, gold piece made with a 3D printer to honor the memory of Nipsey Hussle. The intricate, highly detailed pendant features Nipsey’s cornrows, his tattoos, and the words “God Will Rise,” which is what his birth name, Ermias, means in Eritrean.

Check out the video of the Nipsey Hussle pendant that was made for Lauren London: