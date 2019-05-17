Frugal Queen! Tiffany Haddish Wore Her White $4k McQueen Gown Publicly For The Fifth Time

Tiffany Haddish

If you love it, why not wear it!

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Comedienne Tiffany Haddish is just like us girls when it comes to getting her money's worth when buying expensive items. Tiffany was recently seen wearing her white $4,000 Alexander McQueen gown again in a clip for her interview for David Letterman’s Netflix special, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

(Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

The 39-year-old actress first wore the sleek mock neck embellished designer gown back in 2017 to the premiere of Girl’s Trip, then wore it to host Saturday Night Live that November. She also slayed in the gorgeous dress as a presenter at the 2018 Academy Awards, then again at the 2018 MTV Movie Awards. 

The Night School star told fans during her SNL monologue that she planned to make the most out of the high-fashion dress even when her team said it was, "taboo to wear it twice."

“I don’t give a dang about no taboo. I spent a lot of money on this dress,” she shared. “This dress cost way more than my mortgage. This a Alexander McQueen, okay? This a $4,000 dress. Imma wear this dress multiple times.”

90th Annual Academy Awards, Girl's Trip Premiere, SNL
(Photos: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Some people may have a lot to say about it, but when you love it, why not wear it more than once? 

In the clip, Tiffany touched on the adversity she faced while starting out in the entertainment industry saying, “Going to so many auditions and being told, ‘You’re too black, too light, or you’re too ghetto. You’re not ghetto enough.’ I’ve been rejected all my life,” she told Letterman. 

You may watch the full interview on Nextflix airing May 31. 

 

