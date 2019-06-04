Jennifer Lopez And A-Rod’s Daughters Are Already Calling Dibs On What They Want From Her Closet

Written by Gina Conteh

Jennifer Lopez is known for her killer performances but also her eye-catching red carpet looks! The newly-hailed Fashion Icon just revealed that her daughters are already deciding what their inheritance will be! At this year’s CFDA awards, J Lo was awarded the 2019 Fashion Icon Award and it’s definitely much deserved! For years, Jenny From The Block ran so the rest of the sultry, fashion queens could walk!

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)















Living up to her new title, J Lo stormed the red carpet in a ruby red, custom look by Ralph Lauren snatching edges and slaying as always! When asked about her fan-favorite Versace dress worn at the GRAMMY Awards in 2000, J Lo told Entertainment Tonight, “I'd have to say the Green versace dress, I think that's the one that goes down in history for me. There's been a lot of great moments that I've had with different designers, in fashion and in videos and things, but that's probably number one."

(Photo: Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images)















J Lo says she still has some of her most iconic looks and I know we all want to get our hands on that dress! But J Lo and her soon-to-be hubby Alex Rodriguez’s 11-year-old daughters, Emme and Elle, have been plotting on that look and the rest of her iconic closet for quite some time now. “Ella told me, 'I want your white GRAMMY dress with the Orchid,' and Emme is like, 'What about that [dress], mommy? Are we gonna keep that? Don't throw that out?’ They tell me all the time!” J.Rod is seriously blended family goals but they probably didn’t account for the fact their 11-year-old daughters now have besties for life to plot with when it comes to their momma's bomb clothes!

These girls definitely have the best closet to choose from since Jennifer Lopez has been serving us iconic looks for years. We can’t wait until these girls become fashionistas just like their stylish mama!