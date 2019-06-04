Kanye West Launches Incubator Program To Help New Fashion Designers

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Kanye West is giving back to young creatives in the name of the culture.
The 41-year-old megastar and businessman announced that he will be supporting the next generation of young designers with a new incubator program.
The first of student to receive his grant is one of Chicago’s own, Maisie Schloss, a Parsons School of Design graduate and former Yeezy womenswear designer. The program will include a mentorship as well as financial assistance in order to fund the recipients' own collections.
Maisee told Vogue, “Yeezy is a really special environment for growing and developing a career,” she explained. “When I started, I was just an assistant, but the highly creative and unconventional atmosphere allowed for me to have visibility and input in a wide variety of projects. Kanye very generously offered to support me. He truly cares about sharing resources [and] creating opportunities for creatives to grow and be recognized.”
She will be debuting her collection, which consists of 85 pieces, in L.A. next week and a presentation in Paris follows. Her line will range in price from $84 - $950.
Kanye has worked closely with designers like Virgil Abloh and Jerry Lorenzo in the past, so cudos for pouring into the next generation.
Yeezy continues to be at the forefront of shaping the future of fashion.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
