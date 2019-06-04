Kanye West Launches Incubator Program To Help New Fashion Designers

Kanye West is giving back to young creatives in the name of the culture.

The 41-year-old megastar and businessman announced that he will be supporting the next generation of young designers with a new incubator program.

The first of student to receive his grant is one of Chicago’s own, Maisie Schloss, a Parsons School of Design graduate and former Yeezy womenswear designer. The program will include a mentorship as well as financial assistance in order to fund the recipients' own collections.