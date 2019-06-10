Prince Harry Gifted Meghan Markle With This Lavish And Sentimental Push Present

It’s no doubt that "push presents" have become all the rage with your favorite celebrities!

For those of you who may not be familiar with the term, a push present is a gift given to a woman after she gives birth to a child.

Most often the present is quite lavish like the pimped out 2019 Escalade Platinum Papoose gifted Remy Ma after welcoming the “The Golden Child.”

The newest mom added to the list of push present recipients is none other than American actress turned Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Possibly…we’ll explain.