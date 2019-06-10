Prince Harry Gifted Meghan Markle With This Lavish And Sentimental Push Present

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive at Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 08, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Duchess has a diamond eternity ring on her left ring finger.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

It’s no doubt that "push presents" have become all the rage with your favorite celebrities!

For those of you who may not be familiar with the term, a push present is a gift given to a woman after she gives birth to a child. 

Most often the present is quite lavish like the pimped out 2019 Escalade Platinum Papoose gifted Remy Ma after welcoming the “The Golden Child.”

The newest mom added to the list of push present recipients is none other than American actress turned Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle

Possibly…we’ll explain. 

Recently, the 37-year-old, who gave birth to baby Archie on May 6, was spotted at the Queen's annual birthday parade, Trooping The Colour on Saturday (June 8). 

Riding in a carriage beside her husband Prince Harry, Meghan waved to adoring onlookers. While many admired her beauty, others couldn’t help but notice the diamond eternity ring on her left ring finger joined by her engagement ring and wedding band.

According to People, Megan's new eternity ring is similar to the ring given to Kate Middleton by her husband Prince William after the birth of their first child, Prince George.

In fact, the publication shared that eternity rings are, "traditionally given following a momentous occasion, such as the birth of a couple’s first child."

While most believe the ring was gifted to her by Prince Harry as a way to commemorate their son's birth, it also could also be a one-year anniversary present. 

Either way, it’s quite a lovely gift.

Naturally, baby Archie wasn't in attendance for the massive event, but Meghan's new jewelry item may be a luxe symbol to keep her baby boy close where ever she goes. How sweet!

