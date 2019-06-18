Legend Beverly Johnson Encourages America Not To Be Fooled By Brands Hiring Black Models In Fashion

Beverly Johnson wants more diversity in the fashion industry. The supermodel, who made history in 1974 as the first Black model to appear on the cover of Vogue, sat down with Good Morning America to express her expectations.

“There is no diversity in— the upper echelon. None —like at all,” Beverly told GMA on Thursday. “We don’t have a seat at the table, we have no representation in the fashion world. On the outside now, you’re seeing, you know, Black models and everything. And you think that we’re getting somewhere but basically —in the financial world of it, in the economics of the business —we are not participating in it financially.”

RELATED | The Viral #VogueChallenge Shows How Vogue Would Look If Black People Were Truly Represented

Her interview comes days after the famous beauty penned an op-ed in the Washington Post that exposed systemic racism in the fashion industry. In the heartfelt post, she revealed the pushback she received for advocating for inclusion and equal pay.