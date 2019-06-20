Hot Girl Summer! Megan Thee Stallion Is Coming For Necks In New Two-Toned Wig, Denim Booty Shorts And Furry-Heeled Sandals

Yesterday (June 19), Megan Thee Stallion showed up and served us major bawdy while attending Pretty Little Thing's BET Awards Pre-Party at the Pretty Little Thing Showroom.

Heating up the West Hollywood festivities in grand fashion, the “Hot Girl” rapper left very little to the imagination as she styled in a white V-cut bra, teeny-tiny denim shorts and furry designer heels.

Effortlessly flexing her abs and ass(ets) for all to see, the H-Town Hottie completed her look with a two-toned wig, Chanel handbag and massive bling around her neck.

Yasss, Meg! Our girl is servin' up some serious fi-yah!

