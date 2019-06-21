Rich Gal Ri! Rihanna Has Dreams Of Opening A FENTY Store With A Spa And Nightclub Attached

Written by Tira Urquhart

Rihanna is all about diversifying her money. With the success of her FENTY pop-up shops in Paris and now NYC, the superstar-turned-mogul has dreams of opening a FENTY brick-and-mortar store. 

In an interview with W magazine, Ri said, “I have dreams for a store, it’s going to be between a spa and a nightclub. I’m not sure how I’m going to work it out. But there’ll be clothes in between.”

With the success of all of RiRi’s business ventures, we’re sure she will figure out a way to open a luxury clothing boutique with a spa and nightclub all in the same place. 

After sending fans into a frenzy with her “No More Music” T-shirt, the 31-year-old business woman told W, “Please let my fans know that I’m trolling them, you have to get it because it’s a souvenir. That’s the closest you’ll get to music before the album.”

So the Ri-Navy will be happy to know that there will be music dropping very soon. 

