Rich Gal Ri! Rihanna Has Dreams Of Opening A FENTY Store With A Spa And Nightclub Attached

Rihanna is all about diversifying her money. With the success of her FENTY pop-up shops in Paris and now NYC, the superstar-turned-mogul has dreams of opening a FENTY brick-and-mortar store.

In an interview with W magazine, Ri said, “I have dreams for a store, it’s going to be between a spa and a nightclub. I’m not sure how I’m going to work it out. But there’ll be clothes in between.”