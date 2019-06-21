Rich Gal Ri! Rihanna Has Dreams Of Opening A FENTY Store With A Spa And Nightclub Attached

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Rihanna is all about diversifying her money. With the success of her FENTY pop-up shops in Paris and now NYC, the superstar-turned-mogul has dreams of opening a FENTY brick-and-mortar store.
In an interview with W magazine, Ri said, “I have dreams for a store, it’s going to be between a spa and a nightclub. I’m not sure how I’m going to work it out. But there’ll be clothes in between.”
With the success of all of RiRi’s business ventures, we’re sure she will figure out a way to open a luxury clothing boutique with a spa and nightclub all in the same place.
After sending fans into a frenzy with her “No More Music” T-shirt, the 31-year-old business woman told W, “Please let my fans know that I’m trolling them, you have to get it because it’s a souvenir. That’s the closest you’ll get to music before the album.”
So the Ri-Navy will be happy to know that there will be music dropping very soon.
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Fenty)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS