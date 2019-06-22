She Bad! Cardi B Wore A Sexy Sparkly Bodysuit And Fishnet Stockings To Perform At The 2019 BET Experience

The "Money" rapper demanded attention at the 2019 BET Experience!

Written by Tweety Elitou

There's no question that Cardi B played no games when she took the Staples Center stage at last night’s BET Experience (June 22) in downtown Los Angeles.

From giving her all during her live performance to dressing top notch in custom fashions, the 26-year-old “She Bad” rapper looked like shmoney as she sashayed and twerked across the stage in front of thousands of adoring fans! 

Styled in a sparkly low-cut purple bodysuit with nude fishnet stockings, the mother of one gave the Bardi Gang everything they’ve ever wanted while performing her greatest hits!

The Bronx native chose to complete her look with a stylish grayish-purple bob wig, matching fingerless gloves, ankle boots and a blinged-out microphone! 

If you think this was lit, wait until the 2019 BET Awards tonight (June 23) 8/7c hosted by Regina Hall!

ICYMI: See the complete list of the 2019 BET Awards nominees here!

