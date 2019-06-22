She Bad! Cardi B Wore A Sexy Sparkly Bodysuit And Fishnet Stockings To Perform At The 2019 BET Experience

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
There's no question that Cardi B played no games when she took the Staples Center stage at last night’s BET Experience (June 22) in downtown Los Angeles.
From giving her all during her live performance to dressing top notch in custom fashions, the 26-year-old “She Bad” rapper looked like shmoney as she sashayed and twerked across the stage in front of thousands of adoring fans!
Styled in a sparkly low-cut purple bodysuit with nude fishnet stockings, the mother of one gave the Bardi Gang everything they’ve ever wanted while performing her greatest hits!
The Bronx native chose to complete her look with a stylish grayish-purple bob wig, matching fingerless gloves, ankle boots and a blinged-out microphone!
If you think this was lit, wait until the 2019 BET Awards tonight (June 23) 8/7c hosted by Regina Hall!
ICYMI: See the complete list of the 2019 BET Awards nominees here!
(Photo: Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS