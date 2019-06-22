She Bad! Cardi B Wore A Sexy Sparkly Bodysuit And Fishnet Stockings To Perform At The 2019 BET Experience

Written by Tweety Elitou

There's no question that Cardi B played no games when she took the Staples Center stage at last night’s BET Experience (June 22) in downtown Los Angeles.

(Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for BET)















From giving her all during her live performance to dressing top notch in custom fashions, the 26-year-old “She Bad” rapper looked like shmoney as she sashayed and twerked across the stage in front of thousands of adoring fans!

(Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for BET)















Styled in a sparkly low-cut purple bodysuit with nude fishnet stockings, the mother of one gave the Bardi Gang everything they’ve ever wanted while performing her greatest hits!

(Photo: Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)















The Bronx native chose to complete her look with a stylish grayish-purple bob wig, matching fingerless gloves, ankle boots and a blinged-out microphone!